Disgraced Angus teacher admits indecent assaults on young boys

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A disgraced secondary school teacher has admitted carrying out historical sex attacks on young boys.

Pensioner Andrew Wilson, who was struck off for lewd misconduct in 2011, touched three children indecently at various locations throughout Perthshire and Angus, between 1974 and 1993.

Perth Sheriff Court heard two of his young victims were assaulted at an Angus secondary school.

Former computing teacher Wilson, of Ceres, Fife, was first interviewed by police about the allegations in May 2008.

Denied ‘sexual’ behaviour

In February 2011, the case was brought before a General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) disciplinary panel.

Wilson admitted to the sub-committee he had repeatedly rubbed his young victim’s thigh over the course of two years.

But at the time he denied there had been anything “sexual” intended.

He accepted his actions would be “inappropriate in today’s climate”.

Wilson appeared before the teaching panel on two charges, including one of using “inappropriate behaviour” towards a pupil between August 1989 and June 1991, including brushing and squeezing his thigh.

The second charge stated that he rubbed the boy’s thighs and his genitals over his clothing, between August 1990 and May 1991.

Both charges were found to be proven by the GTCS board.

Struck off

In its findings, the panel ruled: “The sub-committee found the complainer to be reliable and credible in his evidence.

“Although there were a number of inconsistencies in his detailed recollection of events, the sub-committee was persuaded that the respondent had been in the habit of touching him on the thigh inappropriately.”

As well as being removed from the teaching register, the GTCS committee had recommended the Scottish government consider disqualifying Mr Wilson from working with children.

During the one-day hearing in 2011 the now-adult complainer gave evidence and claimed Wilson had made a habit of touching him.

Wilson, who was also in attendance, admitted to touching him but claimed his behaviour was not sexual or inappropriate.

However he later conceded that were he to have acted in such a way in today’s school climate then those actions would have been viewed as inappropriate.

Wilson also admitted that when interviewed by police in May 2008, he had already accepted that his actions would be regarded as such.

Despite some inconsistencies in his version of events, members of the sub-committee found the complainer “credible and reliable” and both teacher and lay members held the view that such behaviour had never been acceptable.

Wilson left his teaching job in 2009, Angus Council confirmed.

The charges

Wilson, 73, of Wemyshall Road, Ceres, admitted that at an unspecified date between August 1974 and June 1977, at a location in Dunkeld, he indecently assaulted a boy aged between 12 and 15, by placing his hands inside his clothing and touching and seizing him.

He further admitted that at various times between August 1989 and July 1991, at the secondary school in Angus, he indecently assaulted a boy aged between 14 and 16, by touching and rubbing him over his clothing.

Wilson pled guilty to a third charge that between August 1990 and July 1993 at the school and locations in Aberdour and Arbroath, he indecently assaulted another boy – aged 12 to 15 – and touched him over his clothing, placed his hand inside his clothing, pulled him onto his knees, placed his hand inside his clothing and performed a sex act on him.

The case, before Sheriff Gillian Wade, was deferred for background reports to June 3, when Wilson will be sentenced.