‘How could anyone stoop so low?’ Couple’s disgust after wheelchair urinated on

A disabled man has been left “depressed” after vandals have repeatedly targeted his electric wheelchair – including urinating on it.

An Angus couple are pleading with their local authority to rehouse them following a spate of incidents at their home in Arbroath.

Erin Mullen is the primary carer for her partner, Ben Dryden, who suffers from a condition called Friedreich’s