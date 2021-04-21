Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
£58m Dundee lottery winners team up to help city’s birds

by Alasdair Clark
April 21 2021, 8.45am Updated: April 21 2021, 1.37pm
© NICK MAILERDundee lottery winners

Two lucky Dundee couples who won big on the lottery have teamed up to help the city’s wild birds.

A team of handy National Lottery winners from across Scotland has donated 25 nest boxes handcrafted during the winter lockdown months.

Local winners Fred and Lesley Higgins, who won over £57M on EuroMillions in 2018, delivered the nest boxes to the Miley Wildlife Reserve in the city.

