£58m Dundee lottery winners team up to help city’s birds

Two lucky Dundee couples who won big on the lottery have teamed up to help the city’s wild birds.

A team of handy National Lottery winners from across Scotland has donated 25 nest boxes handcrafted during the winter lockdown months.

Local winners Fred and Lesley Higgins, who won over £57M on EuroMillions in 2018, delivered the nest boxes to the Miley Wildlife Reserve in the city.