£58m Dundee lottery winners team up to help city’s birds

Two lucky Dundee couples who won big on the lottery have teamed up to help the city’s wild birds.
A team of handy National Lottery winners from across Scotland has donated 25 nest boxes handcrafted during the winter lockdown months.
Local winners Fred and Lesley Higgins, who won over £57M on EuroMillions in 2018, delivered the nest boxes to the Miley Wildlife Reserve in the city.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe