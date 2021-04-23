Search is on for time travellers to transport House of Dun visitors back to Victorian era

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Time travellers are being recruited to bring the Victorian era back to an Angus tourist attraction.

The House of Dun is looking to sign up staff who will take on the upstairs/downstairs roles of three former residents of the National Trust for Scotland mansion near Montrose.

They will become aristocrat Violet Augusta Mary Frederica Kennedy-Erskine, house cook Isabella Peddie and estate overseer William Young.

Violet Kennedy-Erskine gained fame as the writer and poet Violet Jacob, setting much of her work in the area around the family seat.

Costumed storytelling

House of Dun is currently undergoing a major ‘re-imagining’ and is due to open to the public in June.

Costumed storytelling will be one of the new attractions in the £700,000-plus revamp project.

The spectacular property is to become the permanent home of the Angus Folk Museum.

Enthusiasm

The Trust is looking for five “enthusiastic, motivated and talented individuals” and said acting experience is not a necessity.

Award-winning theatre director Al Seed is collaborating with the body to develop the stories the characters will tell.

Garments are being specially created by costume designer Zephyr Liddell and audio installations from sound artist Guy Veale will help create the visitor experience.

Hidden gem

NTS north east general manager, Iain Hawkins, said: “House of Dun has always been a bit of a hidden gem.

“We’re taking the opportunity to present it in a wholly new way, using an incredibly immersive approach to telling its story.

“Costumed guides aren’t new to the Trust but the level of detail is something that hasn’t been done before.

“Using a professional theatre director of the calibre of Al Seed will give a real depth to the storytelling.

“We were delayed by a year due to Covid-19 but this summer we’re confident it will shine in a way it hasn’t done for over a century. NTS north east general manager Iain Hawkins

“He’ll work with the performers to bring these characters to life,” added Iain.

“We’re commissioning historically accurate outfits made by designers who have worked for stage and screen.

“We also have subtle audio installations too that will bring another layer to tours.

“It’s so exciting seeing something that has been years in the planning coming together.

“We were delayed by a year due to Covid-19 but this summer we’re confident it will shine in a way it hasn’t done for over a century.”

Applications for the roles are being taken until April 30.