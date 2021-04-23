Police appeal after Angus man crushed by van

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have appealed for information after a man in Angus was crushed by a van he had been working on.

We reported earlier how the man was said to have been seriously injured after being rushed to Ninewells Hospital on Thursday.

Police Scotland have now appealed for witnesses to the incident in Montrose to come forward as they investigate.

His condition has been described as serious but stable by medical staff at Ninewells Hospital.

The incident happened around 4.10pm on Thursday, April 22 at Ferry Road in the town.

The 43-year-old man had been working underneath a Citroen Relay van when the vehicle moved and he became trapped underneath.

Appeal

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit in Dundee, said: “We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information to come forward.

“If you were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage or any private CCTV then we would ask you to review this and pass on anything of note to police.

“Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 2305 of April 22.”