‘It would have been easy to walk away’: Forfar hotelier ready to bring Royal back from brink for second time

Forfar’s Royal Hotel owner is steeled for the fight to see the historic business thrive again in the town’s beating heart – for a second time.

After years of neglect, businessman Don Stewart stepped in to rescue the Royal four years ago.

The one time coaching inn dating back to the 18th century had slid into a sad state since its sudden closure in 2010.

In addition to the loss of the county town’s only sizeable hotel, the collapse cost the community 20 jobs.

Attempts to find a new owner at auction failed.

But town publican Don and his wife, Maria, took up the challenge of bringing good days back to the whitewashed Castle Street landmark.

2017 re-opening

They re-opened the doors of the refurbished premises in 2017 and embarked on restoring the reputation of the 20-bedroom establishment.

Covid-19 brought that hard-won momentum to a crushing halt.

As the hospitality trade prepares for another re-start with the easing of coronavirus restrictions from Monday, Don said the view ahead is one of determination and positivity.

“It would have been just as easy to walk away from it,” he said.

“We spent a huge amount of time and money bringing the Royal back and really felt we were getting somewhere.

“It was a tough journey, but until Covid happened we were really seeing the results.

“We had a fantastic clientele – both locals and visitors such as the golfers coming from all over the world to stay in Angus and play our fantastic courses,” added the 61-year-old.

“We’ve had great support from our staff and the local community and we just felt there was no way we could turn our back on that.”

Instead, the couple have poured a “significant” sum into a lockdown upgrade.

“We have around 20 staff and they have been furloughed, but there is still an investment to keep them,” added Don.

“We’ve also spent a lot of money on upgrading and new boilers for the leisure facilities, which are very popular but cost a lot to run.

“All of that we see as an investment in our staff and an investment in Forfar.”

Bookings flooding in

The hotel’s outdoor terrace opens again on Monday, followed a week later by the restaurant and leisure facilities.

“We realise it is not going to be easy for us, or the other people in the hospitality trade who have had a really tough time throughout the pandemic,” said Don.

“But from the minute the relaxation of the rules was announced the phone was ringing and that was great.

“We are brimming with positivity and up for the challenge.

“We brought the Royal back from the brink before so we are ready to do it again.”

The couple’s daughter, Donna Hughes, who manages the hotel said: “It feels like we are starting all over again.

“I think most businesses will feel a bit like that, but we are just looking to the future.”