Hundreds seek a sense of ‘normality’ as crowds flock to Arbroath Market

Hundreds descended on an Angus beauty spot to attend what has been described as the “biggest event in decades”.

Many flocked to Arbroath Market, an outdoor event in the picturesque Victoria Park, taking advantage of the fine weather and further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Some said it’s the busiest they have seen Victoria Park in 20 years, since the heyday of the annual Angus Show, with over a thousand customers flocking to the market.

Long rows of cars were parked up at the four hour event, which was the first to be held since September 2020.

Vehicles lined Kings Drive, with parking spots quickly snapped up in surrounding streets.

The market, which is packed with dozens of stallholders selling a range of locally sourced produce as well as arts and crafts, held a number of successful events last year until they had to be curtailed as the coronavirus restrictions continued.

Shopper Brian Stormont said: “I popped up just after the opening time of 10am and it was absolutely mobbed.

“It’s great to see so many people taking the opportunity to attend the market which has been missed since it was forced to close last September.

​“A combination of the sunny weather and a chance to get out clearly played its part and it’s probably one of the busiest days they Viccy Park has seen since it used to host the Angus Show more than 20 years ago.”

News of the event’s success was welcomed by Arbroath Conservative councillor, David Lumgair, who also warned those attending that common sense must prevail.

He said: “Success of events like these must come a great relief to both the retailers who can get back to running their businesses and also to the public at large who can feel a move back to normality following the lockdown.

“Victoria Park offers a wide space in which people can be safe and still attend such events and I hope and I am confident that common sense will prevail and people will continue to do what is necessary to remain safe.”