A trio of Angus pals have smashed their fundraising target towards a bid to bring village tennis courts back into use.

In a novel weekend fundraiser, Lee Braes, Nayland MacLaren and Robert Marshall ran a mile on the hour every hour for 24 hours.

They came up with the challenge to set the ball rolling on the project to restore Hillside’s courts to their former glory.

For Lee it was a poignant personal mission since the tennis courts plan was the idea of his father, Hillside Hotel owner Norman Braes.

Sadly, the popular 55-year-old hotelier passed away last year.

Lee, 25, is determined to carry forward his dad’s plans of re-invigorating the Hillside community.

The tennis courts he remembers playing on as a boy are the first upgrade target.

Community support

On Saturday, the trio set off at 6am for their first mile.

Lee said: “It was a lot tougher than we had expected, but it was a great buzz to finish.

“We had unbelievable support and were helped out throughout the day by family and friends supplying cakes, water, energy drinks, jelly babies.

“Even on the nightshift there were some McDonald’s cheese burgers supplied,” said Lee.

“Transition gym in Montrose supplied us hoodies for the event – we have been so grateful for all the help.”

The runners has set a £1,000 target but have seen their Justgiving total soar past £3,000.

They hope to begin talks with Angus Council about the restoration project.

Resurfacing, new fencing and eventually floodlighting are part of the plan.

Lee, who works for Baker Hughes in Montrose, said he hopes to organise other fundraisers during the year.