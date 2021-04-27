Two men charged in relation to 21 alleged thefts across Tayside

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men, aged 20 and 25, have been arrested and charged over a series of alleged thefts across Tayside.

The pair have been charged in connection with a range of alleged offences, including housebreakings and other thefts, at locations in rural Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Police say inquiries are continuing into some of the alleged incidents and the men will appear in Forfar Sheriff Court on May 5.

Sergeant Linsey Burnett, from Arbroath Police Officer, said: “This has been a large and extensive investigation.

“We remain determined to protect rural communities.”