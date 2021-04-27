A driver who left an Angus mum with “life-threatening” injuries following a horrific road smash has been locked up.
Scott Fairweather skipped a red light and collided at high speed with Rachel Ward’s car in Forfar last November.
Miss Ward spent a fortnight in Ninewells Hospital with a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis and now suffers from a heart murmur.
