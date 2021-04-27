Angus coronavirus testing van to change location for six weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of coronavirus in Kirriemuir is set to change locations.

Starting this Friday, the van will change the location it is based at for a period of six weeks.

NHS Tayside said the move was to accommodate the NHS breast screening service mobile unit, which will be using the Reform Street Car Park in Kirriemuir, Angus, over this period.

The coronavirus testing van will still visit the burgh on a Friday, but will instead be based at Kirrie Connections Car Park at 29 Roods, DD8 4NH.

Mobile testing vans are free to use without an appointment for people who do not have one or more of the three coronavirus symptoms.

The testing sites are walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment.

However, NHS Tayside said that to make the process quicker you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 0300 303 2713.

You can see a list of all the mobile coronavirus testing sites in NHS Tayside below. Testing sites open between 10am and 4pm.

Dundee

Menzieshill Community Centre (Monday)

Kirkton Community Centre (Tuesday)

Finmill Community Centre, Fintry (Wednesday)

Douglas Sports Centre (Thursday)

Dundee International Sports Centre (Friday)

Dundee City Centre – City Square (Saturday)

Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry (Sunday)

Angus

Open 10:30am to 4pm

Arbroath – Stanley Street Car Park (Monday)

Monifieth – Riverview Car Park (Tuesday)

Brechin – Maisondieu West Car Park (Wednesday)

Forfar – East Greens Car Park (Thursday)

Kirriemuir – Kirrie Connections Car Park (Friday)

Montrose – Baltic Street Car Park (Saturday)

Carnoustie – Links Avenue Car Park (Sunday)

Perth & Kinross