Man charged over alleged indecent exposure incidents in Angus

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with three alleged incidents of indecent exposure in the Montrose area.

The man, who was arrested in Aberdeen on Wednesday morning, has been charged in connection with two incidents which are alleged to have taken place in the Angus town on February 20 and February 26.

The man has also been charged in connection with another alleged incident which took place in Kinnaber Woods last September.

He has now been released from custody and is due to appear before Forfar Sheriff Court next month.

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Our appeals for information regarding these incidents led to a number of responses from members of the public, and the officers who dealt with this inquiry would like to thank everyone in the Montrose area who called in with information.”