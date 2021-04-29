Young deer put down following collision with car on A926

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A deer has been put down after it was hit by a car on the A926, police have confirmed.

The deer, which was first spotted by a motorist near Kirriemuir on Tuesday, was left badly injured after it was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

The eyewitness described the deer as “still very young” and claimed that it appeared to have broken both of its back legs.

Police were called to the road at 10.30pm, and the decision was made to kill the deer and remove its carcass.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a deer injured on the A926 near Kirriemuir around 10.30pm on Tuesday, 27 April.

“The animal was put down due to its injuries and the local authority was contacted to remove the carcass.”