A90 drivers warned of weekend transformer convoy connected with Scotland’s biggest offshore wind farm project

Huge transformers connected to the development of Scotland’s largest offshore windfarm are to be transported from Dundee into Angus this weekend.

The multi-million pound kit will be given a police escort from Dundee port up the A90 to Tealing on Saturday.

They are being taken to the site of a under-construction substation for the one gigawatt Seagreen development.

Drivers have been warned to look out for the abnormal loads on Saturday afternoon.

The operation is the first of three convoys scheduled between now and July.

Seagreen is to be sited 27 kilometres off the Angus coast.

Subsea cables will bring the wind farm electricity ashore at Carnoustie, where works are currently underway.

The cables will then run underground across 19km of Angus countryside over three cable circuits to the Tealing substation.

Afternoon operation

The first convoy is scheduled to leave the port at around 3pm on Saturday.

It will follow a route up Greendykes Road and west along the Kingsway before turning on to the A90 Forfar Road out of the city.

Each of the deliveries is expected to take around an hour and a half to complete.

Seagreen onshore project manager Steven Reid said: “Works at Tealing began in March last year and are progressing well.

“We are now in a position to take delivery of three large equipment items which are critical items for the substation operation.

“These abnormal loads are transformers and due to their scale they require a police escort to move them from Dundee port onto site.

“In advance, we’d like to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the deliveries take place.

“Public safety is paramount and in co-operation with Police Scotland, our team will do their very best to keep any disruption to a minimum,” he added.

Police and support vehicles

The transport will consist of a tractor unit with support vehicle in front and behind.

The police escort will accompany the vehicles up to the turn off from the A90 into the Moatmill Road site.

Additional transformer convoys are scheduled for May 23 and July 4.

Once complete, the 1,075MW Seagreen array will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

It will generate enough renewable energy to power more than one and a half million homes.