Man, 44, who was found trapped under vehicle in Angus has died

Police have confirmed that a man who was rushed to hospital last week after being trapped under a car has died.

The 44-year-old man, who has been named as Dariusz Zamylko, was taken to Ninewells Hospital on April 22 after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle on Ferry Road in Montrose.

Eyewitnesses said at the time he was working on the vehicle when it fell on top of him.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that Dariusz had died from his injuries.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police in Montrose can confirm that a 44-year-old man has died after becoming trapped under a vehicle around 4.10pm on Thursday, 22 April on Ferry Road.

“He can be named as Dariusz Zamylko from Montrose.

“Dariusz was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where he died on Wednesday, 28 April.”

Dariusz is understood to have worked at W Motors on the town’s Ferry Road, where the accident happened.

Local tributes

Tributes to the mechanic have been shared online after his death was confirmed.

One local woman said: “Terribly sad. My husband always spoke fondly of you. RIP Dariusz.”

Another added: “So sad thoughts are with family. Was a lovely guy.”

A third person said online: “This is awful news, he was a good guy. RIP Dariusz.”

The used car dealership run by Dariusz was well-reviewed online, and he had applied to Angus Council for a second-hand selling licence in 2014.

One online review on Yell from someone named Alex said: “Excellent service, can’t do enough for you.

“Extremely knowledge labor. courteous & would bend over backward to help you

“Reliable, trustworthy, great knowledge. Excellent customer skills.”