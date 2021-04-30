Montrose lady golfers tee up 100-hole challenge in honour of Captain Tom

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Montrose lady golfers braved the town’s morning chill to tee up their contribution to the worldwide effort honouring Captain Sir Tom Moore.

As people came up with weird and wonderful ideas to remember the remarkable fundraiser on what would have been his 101st birthday, the Angus pals took on 100 holes of the town’s Broomfield golf course for their unique challenge.

Royal Montrose Mercantile Ladies Golf Club captain Doreen Leask, vice-captain Edna Wallwork, match and handicap secretary Lynn Coull and treasurer Ruth Clark teed off at 7am for Friday’s marathon game.

The quartet encountered four seasons in one day as they completed the five rounds and ten holes on the Angus links, enjoying good support from fellow golfers and local walkers.

“He was such an inspiration and we just came up with the idea after hearing Captain Tom’s family wanted people to do anything involving 100,” said Lynn.

“Our members have been very generous with sponsorship, donating bottles of alcohol for a raffle and lady member Teresa Dye made 100 bars of tablet to raise funds.”

Proceeds from the challenge are going to Montrose Community Trust to support its valuable work throughout the area.

Captain Tom’s family pledged to walk 100 laps of their garden in memory of the figure who captured the hearts of a nation in the pandemic.

Knighthood

The Royal Armoured Corps veteran raised more than £32 million for the NHS after walking 100 laps of his garden using his mobility frame before his 100th birthday on April 30 last year.

Knighted by The Queen in July 2020 for the extraordinary fundraising achievement, Captain Tom’s new-found fame and indomitable spirit saw him enjoy a number one chart hit with Michael Ball and receive the BBC Sports Personality Helen Rollason award.

The Captain Tom 100 challenge won the support of famous figures including England footballer David Beckham with a keepie-uppie effort and 100 cake baker Dame Mary Berry.

Dame Judi Dench sat down in her garden to much her way through a bowl of 100 of her favourite Malteser sweets.

Ready, steady, eat! Dame Judi Dench has taken on the challenge of eating 100 of her favourite chocolate for #CaptainTom100 🍫💪 What challenge do you have planned? pic.twitter.com/Hngf3r6K8L — Captain Sir Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2021

Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, rang the five-minute bell at Lord’s cricket ground in London to officially launch the challenge.

The bell is rung before the start of play at the ground, known as the Home of Cricket, and Sir Tom was a huge fan of the sport.

Devoted cricket fan Captain Tom had been invited to ring the bell at Lord's @homeofcricket. Sadly this never happened but today his family were honoured to mark the start of #CaptainTom100 by doing just that 🏏🔔 pic.twitter.com/R5YSglZOEl — Captain Sir Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2021

She said: “It’s really hard not to get emotional because he would have loved to have done this.

“We talked about it and he was really, really looking forward to it.”