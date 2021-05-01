Something went wrong - please try again later.

The first transformer for energy from what will become Scotland’s biggest offshore windfarm has arrived on site in Angus.

The giant unit made the journey from Dundee port to Tealing on Saturday afternoon.

It was given a police escort through the city and on to the A90 for the journey to a substation for the one gigawatt Seagreen development.

The substation has been under construction since March last year.

Today's the day! The first of three transformers was successfully delivered this afternoon from #Dundee Port to our substation at Tealing. #windenergy pic.twitter.com/hWPN4cKh7E — Seagreen Wind Energy Ltd (@SeagreenWind) May 1, 2021

Cables from the Seagreen wind farm 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus are to come ashore at Carnoustie.

Three cable circuits will then run the renewable energy 17km across south Angus to the substation.

Once operation, Seagreen’s capacity will be enough to power one and a half million homes.

Further transformer convoys are due to run on May 23 and July 4.

The £3 billion Seagreen project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total.

Its 114 turbines are expected to become operational in 2023.