Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Crash on A92 Arbroath to Montrose road causes traffic to be diverted

By Steven Rae
May 4 2021, 3.51pm Updated: May 4 2021, 5.42pm
© DC ThomsonPost Thumbnail

Buses are being diverted after an accident on the A92 Arbroath to Montrose road.

Stagecoach posted on social media around 3.30pm to say its X7 and 30 services were diverting through Cauldcots due to an accident there.

 

Cauldcots is around five miles from Arbroath.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle on the A92 between Arbroath and Montrose around 2.20pm on Tuesday May 4.

“There were no injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicle.”

More from The Courier