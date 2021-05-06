‘Incredibly irresponsible’ vandals move concrete safety barriers on danger stretch of Arbroath cliff path

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nature reserve chiefs have condemned “incredibly irresponsible” vandals who have moved safety barriers on Arbroath’s crumbling cliff path.

Concrete blocks were put down to keep walkers away from a dangerous section which walkers and cyclists have been asked to avoid for years.

The path above the Seaman’s Grave area was realigned back in 2012.

A badly eroded section suffered further damage in storms at the start of the year.

But despite warning signs and the concrete barriers, Scottish Wildlife Trust officials and volunteers say visitors continue to dice with death there.

SWT is responsible for the worst affected section and said extra safety measures had been repeatedly vandalised.

Increased numbers

North east reserves manager Rab Potter said: “The path through Seaton Cliffs Wildlife Reserve is a popular walk for local people and visitors.

“The reserve is a great place to see spectacular geological features, seabirds including kittiwakes, and coastal wildflowers.

“We expect visitor numbers will increase as the weather improves.

“We encourage all visitors to keep safe by sticking to the marked footpath and by staying away from the edge of the cliffs.

“The cliff edges are unstable in a number of places and could fall away at any time.

“Staying on the path can also help to prevent further erosion.”

He added: “The path is regularly inspected and there has been little change in its condition since 2012, when it was realigned away from an area of the cliffs which had become dangerous.

“For their own safety it is important that visitors stay on the marked footpath.

“We recently added concrete barriers to block off an old section of path, as well as signs that underline the importance of staying on the marked footpath.

“These measures complement the existing clear signage on the reserve.

“Unfortunately, additional signage that has been put in place in previous years to help keep visitors safe at Seaton Cliffs has been repeatedly vandalised.

“We have also had to reinforce the concrete barriers this week to make them harder to move.

“Interfering with these safety measures is incredibly irresponsible behaviour, and we’d ask people to consider the potential consequences of their actions.”

Selfie shock

Dundee and Angus SWT group secretary Liz Houghton said she has seen the warnings regularly ignored.

“The worst affected part of the path is less than a couple of metres long,” she said.

“But there is a section that is now just resting on loose sand.

“There’s always been a wee problem about persuading some people about the danger that there is on the cliff path,” she added.

“I have seen people sitting on the edge and kids on bikes doing the most unbelievable things.

“They wheelie across and I just don’t think they realise the danger they are putting themselves in.”

She pointed out the danger to one young couple last weekend after seeing them taking selfies just inches away from the edge.

“They looked pretty shocked when I showed them a photo of what they had been standing on.”