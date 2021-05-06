Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brechin railway volunteers are pressing on behind the scenes with projects to ready the popular Angus tourist attraction for summer re-opening.

A firm date has yet to be set for passenger runs on the Caledonian Railway.

But the return of services will be eagerly awaited by steam rail fans and families who flock to events including the railway’s Thomas the Tank days and festive season Santa Specials.

The Caley Railway has been unable to run trains since last spring’s first lockdown.

Cafe re-opened

In a first stage on the route to recovery, the Whistle Stop café has now re-opened Wednesday to Sunday.

Work is also underway on a major project to replace the main platform canopy at the Angus attraction.

Caledonian Railway chairman Jon Gill said: “Brechin is already one of the finest terminus stations in preservation.

“Brechin station was built in 1848 and in the 1890s the original all-over canopy was replaced with a new glazed canopy that extended along the platforms beyond the station buildings.

“Following the end of passenger services in 1952, a large section of the canopy was removed leaving only the part around the station buildings.

Further British Rail work saw only the columns and some timber work left by the end of the 1970s.

Former glory

Mr Gill added: “The railway used it to support the water tank for our steam locos for a number of years before these timbers were removed for safety reasons.

“We are now reinstating the main section of the canopy around the station building using a combination of traditional and modern materials.

“We hope to have this work complete by the time we reopen in the summer.

“This will allow us to share our rural history and the wonder of steam and heritage diesel trains with many more visitors.

“The new canopy will give us more useable space to work with local groups, charities and private companies to drive recovery following Covid.”

He added: “We hope in the future to be able to extend the canopy back along the platform, returning it to its full glory and helping to prevent deterioration of the station building.”

“We are very grateful to those who have contributed to this project and more generally during the lockdown, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, SCVO, Angus Council, Rembrand Timber, Scotia Roofing and Building Supplies and a large number of individual benefactors.”

The Queen’s Award-winning organisation received lifeline six-figure funding last year to help secure its post-pandemic future.

Volunteers have also been out on the line between Brechin and Bridge of Dun to carry out lockdown work including draining improvements.

“We are still actively working to secure funding and other donations to complete the remainder of the canopy,” said Mr Gill.

“If anybody would like to get support the work they can contact us via all our usual social media platforms.”

Milestone date

This week has seen the passing of an anniversary milestone in the history of the Park Road station.

On May 2 1981, the very last British Rail train departed Brechin before the line was officially closed.

The final service brought a 133-year rail link to the rest of the country to a close.

On May 2 1981, the very last British Rail train departed Brechin before the line was officially closed.

To commemorate the closure of Brechin and several other stations in the area, a special service was run from Edinburgh.

A Class 122 diesel unit, nicknamed a bubble car, which was used on it is now preserved at the South Devon Railway.

Mr Gill added: “Thankfully, the story did not end there for the railway as the founding volunteers of the Brechin Railway Preservation Society were there to take over as soon as the last train departed.