Man charged in connection with A932 crash

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an Angus crash.

The incident took place last Friday on the A932 near Forfar.

A man has now been charged with road traffic offences in connection with the incident and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “A 21-year-old has been charged with road traffic offences.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”