One hospitalised after three-vehicle crash on A92 near Inverkeilor

Police and emergency were called to a three-vehicle crash on the A92 near Inverkeilor on Friday that left one person in hospital.
Police Scotland confirmed a crash on the northbound carriageway had been reported to them shortly after 2pm on May 7.
Emergency services including police and ambulance were called to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm, officers were called to the A92 northbound, near Inverkeilor, following a report of a three-car crash.”
An force spokesperson said no arrests were made as a result of the incident, and one person was taken to hospital.
