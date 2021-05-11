Angus councillors clear way for Kinnordy house on site of ‘eyesore’ former roads yard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus councillors have cleared the way for an eyesore abandoned roads yard to become a local farmer’s retirement field of dreams.

The area’s development management review committee has upheld Brian Wyllie’s appeal over a bid to build a house on a chunk of land to the west of Kinnordy Loch, near Kirriemuir.

Fly-tipping

He had applied to transform the fly-tipping hotspot into a site for a single house.

Mr Wylie, of Balbrydie Farm, just outside Kirrie, has owned the West Lochside land for 20 years.

“At the time of acquisition the site was in use by Angus Council roads department,” he said.

“Anecdotally, as a lifelong resident I can confirm this land has always been a hard core site used by the local roads department to store materials and as a base to maintain the surrounding roads.

“It is of no use for agriculture given the brownfield nature of the site.

“On many of occasions the site has been the subject of fly tipping, which as a local business we have had to clear at our expense.

“We have since blocked the entrance with boulders to stop to stop vehicles entering to dump rubbish.

“We still get cars stopping next to the site to have a snack and often they just throw their discarded food or drinks containers on to the site.”

Site visit

However, planners previously delivered a delegated refusal decision for the bid to secure permission in principle for a new house.

They said it did not comply with council policies, including not being an essential worker’s house.

Following a site visit to the triangular site beside the B951 just beyond the RSPB’s Kinnordy reserve, development management councillors came down firmly in favour of the plan.

Committee convener Gavin Nicol said a house on the old yard would deliver “significant visual and environmental improvement.”

Brechin and Edzell colleague Bob Myles added: “It’s absolutely no use for agricultural land now and to put a house there would significantly improve the aspect of the whole area.

“I think we need to look at some of our policies if they say it doesn’t comply.

“I also don’t know the definition of a retired farmer – they never retire, they just keep going.”

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said: “It’s an eyesore.

“If it doesn’t receive approval it will come back in 20 years and it will still be there.”

Arbroath West and Letham councillor Richard Moore was the only member of the five-strong committee to back the original refusal.

“I seem to be a lone voice,” he said.

“They admit it is not an essential worker’s house, it is for a retired farmer.

“I personally think the officer has got it correct.

“The owners could clear the site and make it look better without having to put a house there.”