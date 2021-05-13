Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor expresses gratitude for support following wife’s passing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor has spoken publicly of his gratitude to colleagues and council staff for their support following the passing of his wife.

Mrs Sonia Proctor died in late March, surrounded by her family following an eight-month battle with cancer.

The couple were married in 1965 after romance blossomed at a dance in Alyth between Black Watch boy soldier Mr Proctor and the then Woolworth’s shop girl.

They lived in 13 places across the world before settling in Kirriemuir.

Mrs Proctor, who was 75, was a devoted charity worker and a support to her husband throughout his military career, and in retirement when he took up the role as assistant regimental secretary of The Black Watch, based at Perth’s Balhousie Castle.

In her role as the First Lady of Angus after Mr Proctor was appointed Provost, she was at his side at numerous civic duties and events.

A highlight was the 2019 visit of the new Earl and Countess of Forfar to the town following the granting of the ancient title to Prince Edward by The Queen on her youngest son’s 55th birthday.

During her husband’s Black Watch career, she also met The Queen and The Queen Mother.

In his first full Angus Council meeting since the family’s loss, Mr Proctor opened with his gratitude on behalf of himself and the couple’s three children, Roland, Frank and Fiona.

“I would wish to offer my thanks, and those of my family, to all my council colleagues and officers, and all the staff of Angus Council who have given us great support over the loss of my wife, Sonia,” he said.

