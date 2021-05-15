Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on Arbroath to Brechin road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the road between Arbroath and Brechin.

One of the cars, thought to be a Volkswagen Polo, burst into flames after the collision with a red Fiesta on the A933, near Colliston.

The road was closed from just before 3pm, when the collision was reported, until 6.05pm when the route was cleared.

Passersby rushed to help and three people were taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A933 near Colliston around 2.55pm on Saturday, 15 May.

“Three people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by ambulance.”