Bamse bond remains strong as Montrose marks Norwegian national day

Angus sea dog Bamse has joined in the celebration of Norway’s National Day.

The Montrose statue of the Second World War canine hero was draped in the Norwegian flag on Monday as a gesture of support towards those who died defending their country during World War Two.

May 17 marks the signing of Norway’s constitution in 1814.

The story of Bamse is central to that of Norwegians who were based in Scotland throughout the Second World War.

Many were stationed in Dundee, Woodhaven, Leuchars and Montrose.

Montrose Heritage Trust continues to promote the story of St Bernard Bamse, whose striking statue was erected at the mouth of the Basin in 2006.

The huge St Bernard was born in 1937 and lived with Captain Erling Hafto of the Norwegian Navy in Honningsvag.

Teddy bear

Weighing 14 stones, he took his name from the Norwegian for teddy bear.

Bamse went to sea with him on the minesweeper Thorodd during the war, with Dundee and Montrose becoming regular home ports of the ship and its crew.

The animal achieved legendary status in Montrose as tales of his adventures, courage and kindness spread.

His heroic acts included saving a young sailor attacked by a man with a knife.

And as well as breaking up fights among crewmates, one of the Bamse’s duties was to round them up and escort them back to the ship in time for curfew.

To do this, he travelled unaccompanied on local buses unaccompanied with a bus pass attached to his collar.

Bamse became a global mascot for the Royal Norwegian forces but died of heart failure on the harbourside of the Angus town in July 1944.

Draped with the Royal Norwegian flag and with his sailor’s cap perched on it, the dog’s coffin was carried through Montrose.

Posthumous gallantry award

He was buried with full military honours in the sand dunes on the banks of the South Esk estuary.

Bamse was posthumously awarded the PDSA Gold Medal – the animal equivalent of the George Cross – for gallantry and devotion to duty.

Milestone anniversaries of the dog’s death have previously been marked by a programme of events in the Angus town.

A book about the courageous canine’s life and exploits has sold tens of thousands of copies.

This summer he is to feature in a special exhibition, Animals in War, at Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre.

The Eidsvoll signing of May 17 1814 declared Norway as an independent country.

At the time, the nation was in a union with Sweden, following a 400-year union with Denmark.