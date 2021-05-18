Memorial crowdfunder to tragic Montrose mechanic tops £3,000 in less than a week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A crowdfunder for a memorial bench to a popular Angus mechanic who died in an accident last month has raised thousands of pounds within days.

Dariusz Zamylko from Montrose was rushed to hospital on the afternoon of April 22.

He was freed after becoming trapped under a vehicle in the town’s Ferry Road.

The 44-year-old proprietor of W Motors is understood to have been working on it at the time.

Tragically, Mr Zamylko succumbed to his injuries six days’ later in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

Tributes to the well-liked businessman poured in following his death.

Friends and customers described Dariusz as “one of the good guys”.

They said he was knowledgeable and would “bend over backwards” to help people.

He was a true gentleman, always polite, well-liked and known in the community. Crowdfunder organiser Donna Nicoll.

The tragedy prompted friend Donna Nicoll to set up the GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial bench.

In just six days the fund has smashed its £1,000 target and now sits at more than £3,000.

People can donate here.

Tributes

Donna said: “We are funding to have a memorial bench placed at Montrose beach area in memory to Dariusz Zamylko, former proprietor of W Motors.

“A friendly, positive man who settled into Montrose and quickly became part of the community.

She described him as “an excellent mechanic of which nothing was too much trouble.”

Donna added: “He was a true gentleman, always polite, well-liked and known in the community.

“We would like to give his family and friends something here that can remind them of him.

“He will be sadly missed by many.

“Whatever amount is left over will be given to the family to help with whatever they need in this difficult time.”

The crowdfunder page will stay open until the end of this month.