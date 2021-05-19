New Forfar Golf Club range honours memory of popular long-serving pro Peter McNiven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forfar Golf Club has cut the ribbon on a memorial tribute honouring its stalwart professional’s dedication over more than three decades.

A new driving range at the Cunninghill course has been named the Peter McNiven Golf Academy.

It marks the Glasgow-born pro’s 34 years at Forfar prior to his death in 2018, at the age of 62.

In a poignant opening ceremony, Mr McNiven’s widow, Heather and children, Christopher and Sharon, struck the opening shots from the new range.

Forfar officials said the McNiven name deserved to take its place alongside the greats in the history of the Angus course.

Undulating furrows

Club manager John Rankin said: “As intrinsic as our undulating furrows, Peter embodied Forfar Golf Club throughout 34 years loyal service.

“A covered driving range will enable us to continue Peter’s legacy by catalysing another generation to enjoy this great game.

John revealed: “Junior membership numbers have recently exceeded 100.

“Speaking to the parents, many are themselves a product of Peter’s tuition.”

He said Peter should rightly feature among the pantheon of famous names in the annals of Cunninghill.

“The McNiven surname stands alongside the greats of Brodie, Morris and Braid in the club’s history books,” added Mr Rankin.

Landowner James Brodie’s impetus led to the formation of Forfar in 1871.

Tom Morris of St Andrews designed the 18-hole course, before five-time Open Champion James Braid’s 1926 alterations created the layout played today.

“It’s only fitting we officially name the driving range the Peter McNiven Golf Academy,” said Mr Rankin.

Junior champion

Mr McNiven’s love of the game was forged at Ralston in Paisley, the club where his father played.

By the time he was 13, his handicap was the same as his age.

Just three years’ later he was a scratch golfer.

He played for the Glasgow County men’s team as a junior and in 1973 won the Ralston club championship, Scottish Schoolboys Championship and West of Scotland Boys Championship.

Peter then became an assistant professional at Gleneagles, where he remained for five years.

He passed through the PGA School in 1977 and was appointed head professional at Gourock Golf Club in 1979.

At the time, he was one of the youngest professionals to hold such a post.

Having qualified for his European Tournament player’s card in 1981, he joined Forfar Golf Club in 1984.

He was a regular victor on the pro-am circuit alongside his Forfar role, which included an unstinting dedication to development of the junior members’ section.

It extended into a partnership with Angus Council to promote the sport to youngsters who did not have golfing ties.