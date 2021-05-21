Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

One of the most popular tourist destinations in Angus, the Glen Clova Hotel, could be set to introduce eight new holiday lodges as part of an ambitious expansion project.

The resort hopes to attract even more visitors if the plans are given the greenlight, as the market for staycations grows.

Proposals would see the new lodges situated on an existing track between Parkhead Cottage and Arntibber near to the Glen Clova Hotel.

Staycations see Angus hoteliers going green

Plans submitted to Angus Council by Archid Architects Limited have stated the site earmarked for the development would have “minimal impact” on the natural heritage of the land.

The eco design lodges would comprise of a mix of two-bedroom and one-bedroom properties, including sauna and jacuzzi facilities.

An existing hydro turbine will power the properties, with solar water panels being installed on the roofs, which will feed a hot water cylinder shared between the lodgings.

The south facing accommodation will also comprise balconies which have been dubbed the most “prominent feature” of the new dwellings.

Lesley McArthur, a partner of the Glen Clova Hotel & Lodges said the new eco-designed lodges will “enhance” the offering currently available to visitors.

‘This will help in further promoting tourism’

“The Proposed development of these next generation lodges is in response to existing demand and undoubted future staycation demand,” she said.

“These eco-designed lodges will enhance the facilities that we already offer here at our Glen Clova Hotel Resort.

“They will help in further promoting Tourism for Angus & Scotland as well as help us sustain employment in the Angus Glens area in keeping with the aspirations of the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Angus Council.”

It is understood, if the plans are given the green light, work could start as early as next year.