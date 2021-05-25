Signal Tower Museum: Popular Arbroath attraction reveals reopening date

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Signal Tower Museum, one of Arbroath’s most popular tourist attractions is reopening next week following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Operated by Angus Alive, the museum, located near the town’s picturesque harbour, enables visitors to discover the story of the Bell Rock Lighthouse designed by the famous engineer, Robert Stevenson, as well as an insight into Arbroath’s fishing and maritime past.

Some changes have are in place ahead of the Signal Tower Museum reopening to ensure visitors feel as safe as possible.

These includes a one-way system, hand-sanitising stations located throughout the building and new social distancing guidelines introduced.

Visit Scotland’s seal of approval

Signal Tower Museum has now received the Visit Scotland ‘We’re good to go’ seal of approval as recognition that everything is in place to reopen safely.

Rachel Jackson, Museums Galleries & Archives Operations lead, said everyone was excited to be reopening the museum once more.

She added: “After a winter of closure, we’ve been busy getting it ready for reopening including the repainting of two galleries.

“We know the importance of cultural venues to the tourism industry in Angus and our team is looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors.”

History spanning 200 years

The museum showcases how the lighthouse was constructed over 200 years ago, creating a marvel of engineering that still stands today as the oldest sea-washed lighthouse in the world.

As well as this, the museum shows what life was like for the lighthouse keepers on board the Bell Rock, as well as the experiences of their families back at the Signal Tower shore station.

The Lighthouse Keepers’ Cottages situated in the courtyard of the museum grounds offer additional exhibition areas, providing an insight into Arbroath’s Fishing and Maritime Heritage with audio-visual elements including quizzes and games for children

Photographic exhibition

An exhibition of black and white photographs taken by the late Jonathan Ogilvie in the 1980s of some of the Arbroath fishing fleet recording people and fishing in and around Arbroath is also on show offering a unique view of the fishing industry.

The museum will be open from Tuesday to Saturdays 10am – 3pm from Tuesday, June and entry is free.

For more information call 01241 464554 or email arbroathmuseum@angusalive.scot.