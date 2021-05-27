Uber Eats arrives in Forfar with McDonald’s and KFC

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Locals looking to enjoy a home delivery from McDonald’s or KFC in Forfar will now be able to order through Uber Eats.

The home delivery service has announced it has expanded into the area from today.

It will allow customers in Forfar to “receive their next meal directly to their door at the touch of a button”, Uber Eats said.

McDonald’s and KFC at Orchard Business Park are available to order locally after they joined for the launch on Thursday May 27.

Uber Eats said other local favourites will soon be available on the platform.

Locals can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or order by visiting ubereats.com.

Sunjiv Shah, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Forfar, firstly with McDonald’s and KFC, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

“We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

All deliveries made via the app are contactless. Uber Eats has also introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access PPE for free.

The app is available every day of the week from 8am until midnight, the company said.