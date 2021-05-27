Extra police patrols promised in Arbroath after antisocial behaviour spike and drugs find

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have promised extra high visibility patrols in Arbroath after an increase in antisocial behaviour incidents.

Officers will be stepping up their presence in the town, Police Scotland said on Thursday.

Incidents of antisocial behaviour have increased in the area recently. A number of youths have been spoken to in connection with the incidents.

Several have also been charged with alleged offences, police said, and officers also recently discovered a large amount of drugs in the area.

The force promised offenders would be dealt with “robustly” as they announced the new patrols on social media.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A number of youths have been warned regarding antisocial behaviour, while others have been charged with criminal offences.

“Local officers have also recovered a significant quantity of controlled drugs.

“Over the next few weeks officers will continue to undertake highly visible patrols in hot spot areas, engaging with the public and providing a reassuring presence to local residents and businesses.

“Any form of antisocial behaviour or criminality detected will be dealt with robustly and offenders charged.”