Six newspapers covering Angus will no longer be printed, publisher JPI Media has announced.

The Arbroath Herald, Brechin Advertiser, Guide & Gazette, Forfar Dispatch, Kirriemuir Herald and Montrose Review will now all form one single, county-wide title, called the Angus County Press.

The name is a nod to the company which previously printed the Angus newspapers before they were acquired by Johnston Press, prior to being sold to JPI Media in 2018 when Johnston Press went into administration.

Second-oldest weekly paper in Scotland

Each of the former titles will have its own section in the paper. Its masthead will appear above the Angus County Press masthead on the front page, the company said.

The move spells the end for the historic titles as standalone publications, one of which was first printed more than 200 years ago.

The Mighty Mo – worthy recognition for Montrose FC – front page of this week's Review – out now pic.twitter.com/BlCgXZGjyy — Montrose Review (@montrose_review) September 27, 2017

The Montrose Review has been in publication since 1811, then known as The Montrose, Arbroath and Brechin Review; and Forfar and Kincardineshire Advertiser. It is the second-oldest weekly newspaper in Scotland.

It moved its operations from Montrose to JPI’s Forfar office in 2013.

Central office in Forfar

The Arbroath Herald has been printed since 1838. It was titled the Arbroath Herald and Angus-shire Political, Literary, Commercial and Agricultural Advertiser.

The Brechin Advertiser first hit the shelves in 1848 as the Brechin Advertiser and Angus and Mearns Intelligencer.

JPI closed its premises in Brechin‘s Swan Street in 2013 and also began working from the firm’s central office in Forfar.

Brechin City FC announce the first names for its Hall of Fame – front page of this week's Brechiner out today pic.twitter.com/FDqYPbWUbt — Brechin Advertiser (@The_Brechiner) August 24, 2016

The Forfar Dispatch and Local Advertiser dates back to 1884, and is based in the town’s Castle Street.

The Guide and Gazette was first published as the Broughty Ferry Guide and Advertiser in 1889. It later took the name Broughty Ferry Guide and Carnoustie Gazette, Monifieth Advertiser, in 1931.

Local newspapers in Kirriemuir date back to 1883, however, the first edition of the Kirriemuir Herald, Strathmore Advertiser and Kirriemuir Dispatch was printed in 1949.

Let there be Christmas lights – great community effort in Kirriemuir – front page of this week's paper – out now pic.twitter.com/ijYpuDrP4y — Forfar Dispatch (@Forfar_Dispatch) October 11, 2017

According to JPIMedia, the County Press has a “new design, much higher story count than the previous titles, more sport than before, new columnists and lifestyle content, and some returning favourites”.

JPI Media’s best-known title is The Scotsman, which Johnston Press acquired in 2005.