A Kirriemuir pub has closed following positive Covid-19 tests among staff and customers.

Management at the Attic have confirmed that two members of their staff have tested positive for the virus.

It comes after two pupils at Webster’s High School in the town also tested positive, with more asked to isolate as a “precaution”.

Local reports suggest that more than 20 people have tested positive after socialising at the weekend.

Twenty-five cases were reported in Angus on Thursday, the most since April 6.

A spokesman for the Attic said: “It has come to light that there are quite a few Covid cases in Kirrie after the weekend.

“Unfortunately a couple of our staff have now tested positive.

“We want both our team and our customers to feel as safe as possible when they visit the Attic.

“We have not been contacted by track and trace to alert us of any cases but as a precautionary measure we have made the decision to close for a week, reopening next Thursday, June 10.”

Meanwhile, bosses at The Thrums in Kirrie have also closed as a precaution.

A spokesman for The Thrums added: “In light of the recent news of the increase of Covid cases in Kirriemuir, we have decided to close our doors from 4.30pm tonight, we will reassess the situation on Monday.

“None of our staff have received a positive Covid test result to date however we feel this is a responsible decision to make to prevent the spread and to protect our staff and customers. We hope everyone can understand.”

Spread

Locals who attended pubs in the town over the weekend are booking tests after reports of up to 20 positive cases.

One person who was among the weekend revellers said he has booked a test after others who attended the same pub tested positive.

“I was in one of the pubs at the weekend and it was heaving with people,” he said.

“I’m not surprised to learn that there has been a Covid-19 spike following the weekend.

Another local said: “After I heard about this and went and took a test as I was there and was worried.

“Fortunately mine was negative but I have heard from others who told me they have tested positive.”

One other weekend pub goer said: “After I heard that so many people tested positive after visiting the pubs at the weekend I decided it would be a good idea to go for a test.

“I’m planning to do that as soon as possible.”

Teens’ barbecue

Two pupils of Webster’s High School tested positive after attending a barbecue at the weekend.

The senior pupils were sent home from school after taking positive lateral flow tests.

Now, every pupil who attended the event has been sent home and asked to book tests.

It is thought more than a dozen pupils have been affected.

Head teacher Jane Esson said that the senior school pupils affected had all attended the same barbecue.

Locals said they understood that there had been a “fair gathering” of young people at the birthday BBQ.

In a letter to parents, Ms Esson said: “Following a barbecue at the weekend two of our senior pupils have tested positive using the lateral flow tests.

“As a precautionary measure I have sent all the pupils who attended the barbecue home and they will continue to self-isolate for a further 10 days if the PCR tests come back positive.”

Parents of pupils at the school said they are concerned the virus will spread further throughout the school community and more widely in the town.

One dad said: “Although this barbecue was mostly for senior pupils my son is only in first year at the school and he was among those sent home.

“From what I have been told there seemed to be a fair gathering, which was held to celebrate a birthday.

“I understand it went on over two days at the same house.”

Concerning

A mum said: “This is concerning news.

“Hopefully everyone involved has been sent home or is choosing to self isolate.

“The last thing we want is this now going round the school like wildfire and spreading to all the kids for them to take it home with them.

“Kirriemuir is a small town and something like this could spread very quickly.

“I am concerned about sending my child to school until we get more confirmation about what is happening.”

NHS Tayside declined to comment but a mobile testing unit is due to visit Kirriemuir on Friday.

People without symptoms can attend the Kirrie Connections car park, without booking, between 10.30pm and 4pm.

An Angus Council Spokesperson said: “I can confirm a small number of Covid-19 cases linked to Webster’s High School. All close contacts have been identified and asked to self-isolate.”