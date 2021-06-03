Kirriemuir Golf Club becomes latest closure in Covid-hit Angus town

Kirriemuir Golf Club is the latest casualty of Covid-19 as the Angus town sees a “dramatic” spike in positive cases.

The club has announced it is to close immediately following a positive test of a member of staff.

Its closure is the third announced in the town on Thursday.

Earlier two local pubs, The Attic and The Thrums, shut due to the spread of the virus.

Several pupils have also been sent home from Webster’s High School following the positive testing of two senior pupils after a weekend BBQ.

‘Dramatic spike’

A spokesman for Kirrie Golf Club said: “Kirriemuir has seen a dramatic spike in Covid cases.

“As a result of the spike and spread there has been a positive test within the staff at the clubhouse.

“The rate of the spread is of great concern and as a result we have made the difficult decision to keep the clubhouse closed.

“We believe this is the best way to protect staff, members and visitors to the club.

“We can report that the rest of the staff have been for tests and so far all results are negative.

“We hope everyone understands and supports the decision to keep the clubhouse closed at present and we will do our best to provide as near a normal service as possible.”

One golf club member said: “I think this is the right decision in the current situation.

“I have spoken to many people in Kirriemuir and there is real concern over the rapid spread of Covid in the town.

“People are becoming very worried and supporting the decisions of local landlords and the golf club to shut in the meantime to try to keep everyone safe.”