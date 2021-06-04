Kirriemuir: Covid testing van to remain in town for three extra days after spike in cases

Following an increase in Covid cases in Kirriemuir, the drop-in testing site will stay in the town today and over the weekend, NHS Tayside has confirmed.

The mobile testing van is open today between 10.30am and 4pm in the car park of Kirrie Connections, the meeting centre at 29 Roods.

The van will now remain in Kirriemuir on Saturday and Sunday to allow local people to get tested, even if they have no symptoms.

Van not visiting other parts of Angus

The testing vans will not visit Montrose or Carnoustie this weekend however other locations across Tayside are available for anyone without symptoms who would like to get tested.

The vans will return to their usual timetable this Monday, June 7, which can be viewed at the NHS Tayside website.

Dr Emma Fletcher, NHS Tayside director of public health, said: “I would strongly encourage everyone to get tested even if you do not have any symptoms. Not everyone who has the virus will have symptoms, so people could be spreading the disease without knowing it.

“Around one in three people with Covid-19 have no symptoms but could potentially be passing the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

New variant ‘more infectious’

“We know the new variant that is currently circulating across Tayside is more infectious so please take advantage of the testing facilities and help keep everyone safe.”

The testing sites are walk-in and there is no need to book an appointment. However, to make the process quicker, you can book in advance and pre-register your details by phoning 0300 303 2713.

Anyone with symptoms should book a test in the usual way via the NHS Inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Test results within 48 hours

The mobile testing units are safe and secure, with strict hygiene measures in place. Staff will support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test.

Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.

The move comes as a number of local authorities across Scotland – including Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife – move down from Level 2 of Covid restrictions to Level 1 from Saturday.

Other council areas, including Dundee, will remain in Level 2 due to infection rates.