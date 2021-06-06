Accessible entrances for Arbroath Friends of Guiding made possible by £5k of funding

The Arbroath Friends of Guiding have improved access to their hall for people with mobility issues, thanks to £5,000 of National Lottery funding.

The new, level access from the front of the hall to the back garden will allow all girls and leaders to enter.

Girlguiding in Arbroath strives to provide opportunities for local youngsters and believes the funding will help them do so.

This funding is fantastic news.” Jane Stewart, Arbroath Friends of Guiding.

District Commissioner for Girlguiding Arbroath Jennifer Tonks says the funding is “really appreciated”.

“It is the hub for most rainbow, brownie, guide and ranger units in the town to meet,” she said.

“Units who meet elsewhere in the town often use the garden facilities for campfires, camp skills and outdoor activities.

“As a charity for all girls we strive to make sure every girl, young woman and volunteer is given full access to the opportunities we offer.

“Every week I see the positive impact having fun and adventures outside has on girls who attend our meetings, therefore being able to provide level access to the garden will allow more girls and leaders to participate in activities which is great news.”

Covid-19 impact

The pandemic has taken its toll on groups, and the impact on Girlguiding Arbroath has been no different.

Meetings have taken place online but, with the easing of restrictions, outdoor meetings have become more common.

Co-chairperson of Arbroath Friends of Guiding Jane Stewart said: “The past year has been really challenging for voluntary organisations and to receive this funding is fantastic news for the committee.

“It will allow us to undertake a substantial piece of work which will be a great development for the hall.”

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland Chair Kate Still added: “In these unprecedented times, it’s heartening to see the way Scottish communities are coming together to provide each other with support.

“I would like to congratulate Arbroath Friends of Guiding on their award which is testament to the incredible efforts of their staff and volunteers.”