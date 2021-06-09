Forfar’s old swimming pool could be about to go under the hammer.

It follows the collapse of a deal with a prospective purchaser for the C-listed building at The Vennel.

The baths were gifted to the town by Fife philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

In October 1910, the steel magnate attended the opening ceremony and the pool served generations of Forfarians for more than a century.

The property and adjacent car park were declared surplus to requirements by Angus Council following the opening of Forfar community campus in 2017.

In late 2019, selling agents reported “reasonable and varied” interest in the C-listed building.

At that time the council did not put a price tag on the property.

It said conditional offers were being invited subject to “development specific price agreement.”

Sale agreed

The sale of the building, for an undisclosed sum, was approved in early 2020.

Councillors were told it would save around £9,000 per annum in running and security costs.

It also followed vandalism and break-ins which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

However, the purchase was subject to planning permission.

No planning application has been made to the council.

A freedom of information request late last year revealed the sale remained the subject of negotiation between the authority’s legal department and the prospective buyer.

That deal is now believed to have fallen through.

Disposal at auction is understood to be under consideration.

The next step was discussed in private by policy and resources councillors on Tuesday.

But the authority has refused to reveal if a decision was taken on the next course of action.

It was considered as an exempt item on the committee agenda.

A council spokesperson said: “We aren’t able to make comment on any aspect of it at the moment.”

A full council meeting later this month could ratify any move to put it to the gavel.

Surplus buildings

The collapse of the swimming pool deal leaves Angus Council with two old buildings replaced by the town community campus still on its hands.

Lochside leisure centre also closed when the £39 million Kirriemuir Road complex opened in 2017.

A legal fight in Scotland’s highest civil court saw the centre saved from demolition.

Judges ruled a community consultation had to take place on the future of Lochside.

A last-ditch bid to save the centre for community use is being led by Forfar Community Football Trust.

Councillors are due to make the final decision on the building’s future on June 24.