Angus high flyer Ross Greig has made an unusual change in career direction after being grounded by the pandemic.

After 12 years in the air as a cabin crew member with the likes of Flybe and Easyjet, coronavirus brought the 37-year-old’s employment crashing down.

Ross, from Friockheim, has now landed on his feet with the unusual – but rewarding – switch to funeral care.

And he says he has “no regrets” over the new course his life has taken.

He moved back to his home village near Arbroath as the travel industry felt the hefty impact of Covid-19.

Hotel work

Ross first pursued a career in hospitality.

He worked through the height of the pandemic in a Dundee hotel catering for long-term guests as well and key workers.

It meant the business kept its doors open when most other venues were closed to the public.

Ross then applied for a role with Co-op Funeralcare in November last year.

He started on a temporary contract as a member of the funeral service crew.

And Ross has now been promoted to become a mobile funeral arranger, covering all five branches across Angus.

No regrets

Ross admitted: “Making such a drastic career change at this stage of my life has been daunting.

“But I am incredibly happy in my new position and have no regrets at all.

“I’m grateful that my new role at Co-op Funeralcare allows me to help others during these turbulent times we’re all living in.”

“I believe it’s more important than ever for people to consider a funeral plan and have these discussions with their friends and family members.

“My experience working with different people over the years in the airline and hospitality industries has meant that many of my skills are transferable to my new role.

“I would encourage anyone to consider a career in funeral care, it is a very rewarding job.”