Forfar teenager Laura’s logo is hands down a winner for new ELCC

Forfar Academy pupil Laura Skea has made her mark on the success of the town’s new early years centre.

Laura’s eye-catching design has been chosen as the winner of a competition to design a logo for the new centre.

The early learning and childcare centre opened earlier this year on the site of the former Forfar Academy, near the town’s community campus.

Bosses turned to the secondary pupils to come up with a design for use in the centre and on written communication.

The competition ran before the Easter holidays.

First and second year Academy youngsters used the challenge as part of their virtual learning.

They were given a design brief and encouraged to submit an entry.

A total of 35 competition submissions were made, with ELCC staff and children selecting a shortlist.

Parents then voted Laura’s logo as the winner from the five finalists.

Laura has now moved into third year.

She visited the centre to see her winning design in place and receive an Amazon voucher from centre manager Paula Anderson.

The Forfar centre can cater for 155 children.

Angus Council also built a new ELCC in Carnoustie with room for 205 youngsters.

They were constructed as part of the council’s commitment to meet the Scottish Government’s target of more than doubling early years provision from 600 to 1,140 hours.