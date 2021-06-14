An inspirational Angus youngster has raised hundreds of pounds after having her long locks chopped for charity.

Astrid Kiddie, 8, from Carnoustie, had 14 inches of hair cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides wigs free of charge to young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Astrid hoped to raise £100 in sponsorship to donate to local charity Archie’s.

She smashed that target in under 40 minutes and has currently raised more than £600.

Donations have come from as far away as Canada and closer to home from her classmates at Dundee High School.

“Astrid has a heart of gold and really wanted to donate her hair to little girls who needed wigs,” said her dad, Gregor.

“Since it was a big deal to have so much hair cut off we suggested that she do a sponsored snip.

“She chose the local charity Archie’s herself. We’re really proud of her.”

Astrid thanked all those who have supported the fundraiser and Kirsten at Coloured Soul in Dundee who wielded the scissors.

Donations can still be made here.