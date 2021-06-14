The Montrose fallen are to be remembered in a Poppy Scotland centenary bench.

Scotmid has funded the bench, which will be sited at the town’s war memorial in Union Road.

It will be locally designed and manufactured.

Poppy Scotland Montrose team plan to have it in place for Remembrance Sunday later this year.

Montrose team member Jim Strachan said: “We are very grateful to Lynne Ogg at Scotmid for providing the financial support.

“We are working together with several local businesses and the parks department.

“It is very much a collaborative initiative.

“We hope to commemorate the centenary of the first Poppy with an impressive bench representative of the armed forces.

HMS Montrose

As well as honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, it is planned to feature the crest of HMS Montrose on the bench.

The Angus-affiliated warship last visited her namesake port in 2018.

Since then the Type 23 frigate has been involved in a Middle East deployment.

It has seen the vessel involved in a number of drug-busting operations which have seized millions of pounds worth of illegal narcotics.

The Montrose team is preparing for a bucket collection at the Aldi and Lidl stores on June 26 to mark Armed Forces Day.

Montrose firefighters will be raising money for them through a charity car wash.

The Poppy Scotland interactive learning vehicle is due to be at the Aldi store on that day.

Centenary

The first cloth poppies went on sale in the UK on November 11 1921, as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives serving in the First World War.

More than nine million were sold, raising £106,000 to help veterans integrate back into society.

Poppy Scotland is encouraging year-round fundraising for the milestone anniversary.

The first fundraiser to support the programme when it was launched earlier this year was Sadie Gillespie from Montrose.

Sadie was inspired to get involved after visiting the Balmashanner war memorial in Forfar.

It was dedicated by Queen Mary in 1921 to pay homage to more than 400 local men who fought in the First World War.