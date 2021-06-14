Richard Cooke retires after more than three decades as factor of Dalhousie Estates

Richard Cooke has retired after 32 years as factor to Dalhousie Estates in Angus.

At a gathering in Brechin Castle to acknowledge Richard’s retirement, the Earl of Dalhousie expressed deep appreciation for Mr Cooke’s long service and dedication.

“Richard has not only done an outstanding job for me and my family but has looked after a number of other estates and worked in a number of other fields, most notably in the deer world, but in many other areas within the rural sector,” he said.

“He has been especially important in the influence he has in relationships with the Scottish Government, both politicians and civil servants alike.”

Mr Cooke received a painting of Invermark in Glenesk to mark his retirement.

The Earl and his family commissioned Dundee artist Fiona Haldane to paint the landscape.

Mr Cooke spoke of the changes he has witnessed over the last 30 years across the estate, and the ever-changing policy landscape of rural Scotland.

He said he had enjoyed his time working at Dalhousie since September 1989.

Mr Cooke is succeeded by Deirdre Stewart, who has worked at the estate since 2019 and has enjoyed a handover of responsibilities in that time.