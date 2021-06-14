Police probe launched in Arbroath after ‘unprovoked’ assault

Police Scotland have appealed for potential witnesses to an unprovoked assault in Arbroath on a 32-year-old man.

Officers said a man was left with minor injuries after he was attacked by two other men in the allegedly “unprovoked attack”.

The 32-year-old victim suffered no serious injuries, however, police have asked anyone with information about the assault to come forward.

It is understood the incident took place at around 8.45pm in the Bank Street area of Arbroath on Thursday June 3.

Police Scotland said both men connected to the alleged assault are thought to be Polish nationals.

A spokesperson added: “The first is described as white, about 40 years of age, short and of stocky build, and the other is described as white, about 60 years of age, and tall and slim.

“Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.

“We would particularly like to trace a woman who came to the assistance of the victim when the attackers left the scene who could be a potential witness to the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 3726 of 3rd June.”