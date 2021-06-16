Pensioners ‘terrorised’ by teenagers at Kirriemuir sheltered housing

Elderly residents of sheltered housing have been left terrified after a group of teens caused havoc in the complex.

Police are investigating after the group entered the grounds of Lyell Court in Kirriemuir and took wheelchairs and zimmer frames.

Residents of the sheltered housing said they have been left terrified and afraid to go to sleep at night after the group found their way in and created havoc on Friday night.

The group of six also entered the communal lounge, where they were met by shocked pensioners.

This is the second time in only a few months youths have managed to get into the sheltered housing.

The complex is the home of 26 residents, mostly in their 80s and 90s.

One elderly man who challenged them said he got a “mouthful of cheek and abuse” in response.

‘Running amok’

One resident said: “There were around half a dozen teenagers.

“They were running amok, terrorising pensioners.

“They managed to get into the store room and took out zimmers and wheelchairs.

“When I looked out my window they were on the street outside with one lad pushing another up the middle of the street in one of the wheelchairs.

“They knew I could see them.”

Another said the teenagers were also seen in a car park in the town centre.

Another 77-year-old resident said: “This has left me really terrified.

“I was afraid to go to sleep that night in case they came back.

“I stay on the first floor and got the fright of my life when I looked out my window to see a young lad sitting on the high wall outside my kitchen window.

“I think he must have climbed on to an electricity substation box in the car park next door to get on to the wall.”

‘Terrifying’

A family member of one of the residents said: “This was a terrifying incident for the elderly people in Lyell Court.

“There was a gang of teenagers outside. They took zimmers and wheelchairs and were careering around the town on them.

“Many of the old folk were terrified. Some of them were too scared to go to sleep after the incident.

“Others have said since that it has really worried them that it could happen again and someone could end up hurt.

“This is a despicable way for these teenagers to behave. I’m sure if someone did this to their own grandparents they would be really upset.

“I hope the police catch whoever was doing it and punish them appropriately.

Police investigation

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers in Kirriemuir were made aware of a disturbance in the Reform Street area.

“This reportedly took place on the evening of Friday June 11, following a number of social media posts.

“The matter has now been reported to police and inquiries are ongoing.”

CCTV calls

Kirrie councillor and Angus provost Ronnie Proctor has suggested installing CCTV outside the complex.

Mr Proctor said: “It’s really sad that young people in Kirrie think it’s okay to behave like this and terrify elderly people.

“These young people need to think very carefully about their behaviour before they get up to antics like this, which have understandably caused concern among the residents of Lyell Court.”

Mr Proctor said he was aware there was CCTV in Reform Street but not at the back of Lyell Court.

He said: “This is something that Angus Council could perhaps look into.”

Angus Council did not respond to a request for comment.