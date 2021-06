Police Scotland have confirmed an Angus man reported missing has been found safe and well.

Christopher Chapman was last seen at his home in Monifieth at around noon on Tuesday.

Police Scotland today confirmed on social media that the 63-year-old has been traced.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal to trace Christopher Chapman (63), who was missing from Monifieth, Angus.

“Christopher has now been traced and he is safe and well. Thank you again.”