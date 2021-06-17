Angus councillors have put tree preservation orders in place to protect mature specimens at two locations in the county.

They will safeguard trees around the site of Monifieth’s former Panmure Hotel and at Seaton Estate, on the northern outskirts of Arbroath.

The TPOs were formalised by councillors on the area’s development standards committee after being applied under delegated powers by officers earlier this year.

Planning applications for future development at each of the sites are currently with the council.

Officers said the TPOs should be confirmed to protect the significant amenity value of the trees at both locations.

Panmure Hotel closed in 2018 before undergoing a multi-million pound conversion into nine flats.

Plans were lodged earlier this year for two additional three-bedroom houses on what was previously the hotel car park and grounds.

The proposal is yet to be considered by councillors but has attracted a number of objections.

Flood fears are among the issues raised and the authority’s own roads department has said it cannot support the bid.

The site sits around 250 metres from the banks of the Tay and has been deemed as being at one-in-200-year flood risk.

Applicants say they are confident the two new houses can be built without increasing the flood risk.

Council development standards manager Alan Hunter said: “These are mature trees, and certainly trees that, in the officers’ opinion, add to the amenity and environment of the area.”

The protected trees are along the boundaries with Tay Street and Princes Street.

Seaton Estate

At Arbroath, the TPO follows concerns about woodland management on the holiday estate.

Planning chief Kate Cowey said: “Trees and woodland on the estate have suffered from lack of management in recent decades and damage from fires, tipping and the spreading of green waste.

“More recently trees and woodland areas have been cleared, without the prior approval of Scottish Forestry which has also led to concern being expressed by members of the public.”

There has since been agreement for more than 50 dangerous trees on the estate to be felled.

The TPO there covers areas including the boundary with Seaton Road and well as a large swathe of the estate itself.

It was initially applied under delegated powers in March after an application for 70 more static homes on the site was approved.

Mr Hunter added: “The trees are a very distinctive landscape feature in this area.”

What leads to a TPO?

Section 159 of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997 places a duty on planning authorities to ensure, whenever it is appropriate, that in granting planning permission for any development adequate provision is made for the preservation of trees.

Section 160 of the Act empowers planning authorities to make an order providing for the preservation of any trees, group of trees or woodlands where it is considered expedient in the interests of amenity and/or where the trees are of cultural or historical significance.

Angus Council’s own local development plan sets out its policy towards the protection of trees.

It states: “Ancient semi-natural woodland is an irreplaceable resource and should be protected from removal and potential adverse impacts of development.

“The council will identify and seek to enhance woodlands of high nature conservation value.

“Individual trees, especially veteran trees or small groups of trees which contribute to landscape and townscape settings may be protected through the application of Tree Preservation Orders.”