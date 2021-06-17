Two teens taken to hospital after fight in Monifieth park

Horrified Monifieth residents watched in shock as a vicious fight broke out, leading to two teens being hospitalised.

A group of teens began kicking and hitting each other in Ashludie Park on Wednesday night, sparking a heavy police presence.

Onlookers watched in horror as the fight broke out in a group of around 20 youths and two boys were taken to hospital.

Locals feel unsafe

The chaos has reignited complaints about anti-social behaviour in Monifieth, with some locals say they are now scared to walk their dogs.

One local pensioner, who asked not to be named, said the problem is getting worse.

“Things are escalating and it’s becoming worrying,” he said.

“A lot of my friends and colleagues are scared to walk through the park at night these days.

“One of them was threatened with a knife in the park while he was out walking his dog.

“Whenever you walk past the play area, where the young children play, it always smells strongly of cannabis.”

Concerned Monifieth residents have reached out to their representatives for help, including MSP Graeme Dey.

Mr Dey said he was been discussing anti-social behaviour in the area with police since March.

“Periodically over the past several years, I have had cause to raise with Police Scotland matters of an anti-social behaviour brought to me by Monifieth constituents,” he said.

“It should be recognised however that these, whilst of a nuisance and sometimes intimidatory nature, have been relatively small in number.

“It is also important not to tar all young people with the same brush.

“That said, following an approach in March of this year suggesting that the anti-social behaviour problem in the town was growing, leaving some older residents deeply unsettled, I engaged further with Police Scotland.

“And I am currently seeking from them an update on matters, specifically concerning these latest allegations.”

‘Disturbance’

Police Scotland said they had been called to a disturbance in the area and two teens were taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.30pm on Wednesday June 16 police received a report of a disturbance at Ashludie Park in Monifieth.

“Two male youths, both aged 17, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”