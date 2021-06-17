Police probe after man assaulted in Arbroath playpark

Tayside Police Division have launched an appeal for information on an assault which took place in an Arbroath park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are looking for any information on the assailant, who is believed to be a male of stocky build with grey or fair hair.

It is understood a male was approached and then assaulted in an unprovoked attack by another man in the Spider Park playpark on East Abbey Road at around 2.10pm.

The assailant is described as being around 6ft tall and was seen wearing a light blue t-shirt.

He left the park in the direction of Palmer Street.

Police looking for information on attacker

While the victim was not badly hurt, police are still eager to find the attacker and are asking anyone with information on the assault to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “Given the time of day, it is likely that other people were present in the area at the time.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1726 of June 16.”