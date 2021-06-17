NHS Tayside told to take action on mental health after latest inspection

A lack of mental health provision in Angus has been highlighted as NHS Tayside has again been ordered to take action.

An inspection of services in Tayside, found a number of failings, including a lack of services in Angus, following the closure of the dedicated unit at Stracathro Hospital.

A Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland report published on Wednesday centred on the Mulberry Ward at Carseview Centre in Dundee in April and made a number of key recommendations.